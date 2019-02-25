Menu
A Springfield dad screamed for joy after winning $80,000 in the lotto this morning.
Dad vows to spoil family after lotto win

25th Feb 2019 11:38 AM
A SPRINGFIELD dad is celebrating an unexpected win of more than $85,000, after taking home Saturday's Super 66 division one prize.　

The Queensland entry was the only division one winning entry across Australia in Super 66 draw 3923, and takes home a total prize of $87,538.15.　

Confirming his win with a Golden Casket official this morning, the man couldn't contain his excitement.　

"Yay!" he screamed.　

"Thank you so much.　

"We are so overwhelmed and very excited!　

"We can't believe it!　

"Yesterday morning my wife and I jumped onto the Lott app to check our entry and the app told me I'd won something. I thought it would be a small prize, I had no idea it would be this much!　

"I don't usually play Super 66 but I chose to for this draw, and it's paid off."　

The generous dad revealed his unexpected win would give him the freedom to treat his family.　

"I will spoil my family, they deserve to be spoilt," he laughed.　

"All I've been doing is working so I can't wait to take my family on a holiday, we want to explore Queensland!"　

The winning one game entry was purchased online at thelott.com - Australia's official lotteries　

The winning numbers in Super 66 draw 3923 on Saturday were 8, 1, 1, 4, 6 and 7.　

Super 66 is an add-on game played with Saturday Gold Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto, Oz Lotto and Powerball.　

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 254 so far this financial year, including 56 won by Golden Casket customers.　

In the 12 months to 31 December 2018, there were 280 division one winning Saturday Lotto entries across the Lott's jurisdictions, which collectively won more than $306.19 million.　　

There are more chances to win big with Tuesday's Oz Lotto offering a huge $15 million, while Thursday's Powerball has $40 million up for grabs.　

