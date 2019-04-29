Dad undone by unbuckled kid

Jonathon Collie was busted at an RBT for not having his lad buckled up.

Jonathon Collie was busted at an RBT for not having his lad buckled up. Ross Irby

A DAD behind the wheel of the family Hyundai says he heard no warning chimes or whistles to alert him of a precious passenger's unfastened seatbelt.

It was night and he was pulling off the road to stop for a random police breath test near Ipswich.

In the dark an eagle-eyed officer using a torch light spotted his seven-year-old son Elijah seated in the back seat with his seatbelt unfastened.

His dad Jonathon Collie was charged with being a driver who failed to ensure a child was in a child restraint or suitable seatbelt (in a moving vehicle) at Redbank Plains on December 8.

Collie, from Goonellabah in NSW, pleaded guilty to the offence when he went before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

But during court proceedings magistrate David Shepherd queried whether he wanted legal advice when it appeared Collie had some lingering doubt as to his culpability, and some uncertainty about the exact factual circumstances of what the police officer perceived to be an offence.

Collie at first told magistrate Shepherd that he believed the car was already stopped when the seatbelt was unclicked by his son.

"That's what I truly believe,” Collie said.

Mr Shepherd pointed out that an element of the charge was that the motor vehicle had been moving when he failed to ensure the seatbelt was fastened.

"I can't accept the plea unless you are willing to accept the child was not properly restrained when the car was moving,” Mr Shepherd said.

Collie said he didn't want to "waste the court's time”, Mr Shepherd telling him the courts were intended to resolve issues and he was entitled to a hearing on the matter.

But to maintain his guilty plea he must accept the police facts.

That he accepted that at some point the child was unrestrained, Mr Shepherd saying that Collies didn't know when the seatbelt came off (his child), and he didn't hear any alarms, chimes.

Collie, a father of three children aged 18 months, seven and 11 years old, said he accepted the facts and continued with his guilty plea.

He had driven to Ipswich Courthouse from his home near Lismore in northern NSW.

Mr Shepherd said the police facts did not indicate "when precisely the seatbelt came off” and the vehicle was fitted with a warning alarm.

"It is entirely possible that the belt was removed when the vehicle was slowing to a point that the alarms were not activated,” Mr Shepherd said.

"It is a relatively minor example of this offence.”

Collie was fined $200.

Speaking afterwards outside Ipswich Courthouse, Mr Collie said the incident involved his young son Elijah.

"He is the most inquisitive child. As we pulled over (for the RBT) he may have undone it to get a better look at what was happening,” Mr Collie said.

"It was dark. The police officer had a spotlight and looked inside twice. The second time he saw it (to be undone).

"The officer said (unfastened seat belts are) my pet hate.

"I don't believe I'm guilty. The seat belt chimer would have gone off.

"It's my second time here on this. It is what it was.”

At the time of the incident at 9.30pm on a Saturday Mr Collie said his family was returning to a motel after visiting family.