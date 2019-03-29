Dad threw toy gun at ex then hid from cops in pantry

A MAN who hid from police in a kitchen cabinet after breaching a no-contact order, before being found with meth, will spend the next two years on probation.

The 30-year-old appeared in the dock of Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order, possessing a dangerous drug and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen told Magistrate Neil Lavaring that on August 18 the man had pushed his ex-partner against a wall and left before police arrived.

Sen Const Klassen said on September 27 the man walked into the home where the woman and a child were inside.

The accused demanded she tell him where the kids were, before shouting "who have you been rooting?" at her.

He then threw a marble ashtray and a screwdriver at her before pushing the dining table she was seated next to into her stomach.

He then slung a large Nerf gun which hit her in the chest.

"She told police she had to hold in tears so she didn't cry in front of the youngest kid," Sen Const Klassen said.

And on March 24 police had attended her home and found the accused in a kitchen cupboard in an attempt to hide from officers.

Officers found .2g meth on him.

Defence lawyer Mary Buchanan said the man had "trouble with literacy" and wanted to be able to see his kids without breaching the order.

"He plays sport ... he has been to anger management three times in the last month," Ms Buchanan said of his efforts.

"He wants to work and live quietly and wishes it didn't happen."