Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man grabs one child’s scooter. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook
The man grabs one child’s scooter. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook
News

Dad threatens bullies at skatepark, police investigating

Alison Paterson
by
4th Apr 2019 10:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VIDEO on social media showing a father assaulting a child he alleged has been bullying his son at a Northern Rivers skatepark is being investigated by police.

The footage which was posted on the Facebook group North Coast Crime showed a man confronting a group of children at a skate park in Goonellebah.

The video showed the man grab one boy by the throat before pushing another boy down a half-pipe, before he grabbed scooters belonging to the children before throwing them away.

On Thursday morning Richmond Police District supervising officer Sergeant Daniel Magrin said although no formal complaint has been made, the incident is being investigated.

"The video was posted 14 hours ago but we have not received a formal complaint from anyone over an assault of those children," he said.

"It looks like a case where the gentleman involved is a father of a child he perceived was being bullied at the skatepark by some children and he has taken matters into his own hands.

Man grabs a child by the collar. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook
Man grabs a child by the collar. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook

"The man has been identified by police and that matter will be investigated...all the parties involved are known to police."

Sgt Magrin said police were already investigating matters involving the children the man accused of bullying his son.

"Action is being initiated being police on those young persons over previous incidents as there has been conflict between a number of children at the skatepark," he said.

"Action is being taken again several young person involved.

"This is part of an ongoing matter."

Since the video was posted there have been around 700 comments with many people supporting the parent defending his child from alleged bullying.

However, Sgt Magrin said while video's are useful in identifying people involved in incidents police preferred to be contacted directly rather than them being posted.

"Without the video we would have no report or witnesses," he said.

"But we would prefer that instead of posting it to social media you bring directly to police to investigate."

More Stories

bullying crime editors picks richmond police district skatepark vigilante
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Premier calls for meeting to fix dangerous Ipswich road

    premium_icon Premier calls for meeting to fix dangerous Ipswich road

    Politics The Premier asked for the meeting when questioned on why the state had failed to act on and fund the intersection fix

    • 4th Apr 2019 12:47 PM
    Anonymous $16K donation shocks Ipswich not-for-profit

    premium_icon Anonymous $16K donation shocks Ipswich not-for-profit

    News The team was expecting a donation of about $500

    'Safest' suburbs in Ipswich revealed

    premium_icon 'Safest' suburbs in Ipswich revealed

    News And some recorded no claims at all in the past three years

    ‘Body in freezer’ accused a dad, volunteer firefighter

    premium_icon ‘Body in freezer’ accused a dad, volunteer firefighter

    Crime Remains confirmed as missing man David Thortnton