Drug-dealing dad held man at gun point 'to support family'

A FATHER of five who held a man at gun point for an hour in an attempt to recover an unpaid drug debt claims he committed the crime out of desperation to feed his family.

Wayne Petelo Faaleao, 38, and Wayne Shute Patu, 38, stormed a man's North Booval home in June 2015, telling him he 'had better find a way to get the money' before they threatened him with a loaded rifle.

The victim was told he had two hours to find the money or Faaleao and Patu would return and 'run through every house he had been to'.

The pair snatched some of the man's personal items, saying they would hang onto them until the man came up with the money and settled the debt.

In sentencing in Ipswich District Court this week, the court heard Faaleao was trading in drugs to support his five children aged between eight and 18.

Faaleao's defence lawyer Geoff Seaholme said the rifle was not taken to the home with the intent to shoot anyone, but to be used to intimidate the victim.

"Even though it was pointed at him for an hour, he was able to wander around the house and was able to go to the kitchen to get something," Mr Seaholme said.

Faaleao pleaded guilty to 48 charges including armed burglary, 35 counts of breaching his bail conditions and drug charges.

Judge Dennis Lynch sentenced him to a head sentence of five years imprisonment with parole eligibility in October 2019 and declared 385 days pre-sentence custody as time served.

Patu pleaded guilty to 21 charges including armed robbery in company and drug charges.

He was sentenced a head sentence of eight years imprisonment with parole eligibility in October 2019.