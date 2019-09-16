Menu
William Green pleaded guilty to shoplifting after he was caught trying to leave the Laidley IGA with $121 worth of goods without paying.
Dad stuffs child's bag with stolen goods in shopping spree

Ebony Graveur
16th Sep 2019 3:55 PM
AS WELL as stuffing his own backpack with stolen items, William Green then opened his sons bag and began filling it chocolate bars and a bicycle pump.

Green, of Laidley, took his three children, aged two, four and six, to Laidley IGA to steal chocolate, meat, a bicycle pump, lamingtons, batteries, fruit bars and super glue.

He tried to smuggle the goods out in his own backpack, and his sons, before he was caught.

The Gatton Magistrates Court heard a customer spotted the not-so-stealthy moves and tipped off an employee.

When the employee intervened, Green emptied the contents of his bag, revealing the contraband amounting to a value of $121.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told Magistrate Robbie Davies the items stolen were luxury, not necessity.

"Stores are struggling as much as individuals and some of those items are certainly not items of necessity,” she said.

"A bike puncture kit is not an item of necessity and neither is chocolate.”

Magistrate Robbie Davies told Green he agreed with Sergeant Molinaro.

"As the prosecutor said, some of these items are not of necessity,” he said.

"And do you understand it's a large amount - it's not like you've stolen just one pack of meat.”

The Laidley man pleaded guilty to a charge of unauthorised dealing with shop goods and was served a $350 fine, his conviction recorded.

