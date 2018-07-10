Dad set free but warned to stay away from drugs

FATHER of three Shane Watts breached a suspended jail term when he tested positive to methylamphetamine.

He told police he smoked the drug ice several days earlier when celebrating the New Year.

A rare $2000 bike reported stolen was spotted by police at his house but had disappeared when officers returned.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard told Ipswich Magistrates Court Watts reoffended three months after being sentenced for prior offences.

"He says he did use ice for New Year's, 10 days before," Mr Ballard said.

"He has done nothing to stop his use of drugs."

Police sought for the six-month suspended jail sentence to be activated, and for Watts to pay $2000 compensation to the bicycle owner.

Shane Robert Watts, 48, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to unlawful possession of weapons; two counts of possession of tainted property; possession of anything used in a crime; possession of property suspected of being used in a drug offence; and having drug utensils.

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans said New Zealand-born Watts moved to Australia with his wife and children in 2004, and instructed that drugs were no longer an issue for him.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said the two tainted property charges involved the possession of the stolen bicycle and a motorbike.

The drug utensils included scales and clip seal bags.

Watts was previously sentenced to nine months jail, suspended, and fined $1000.

Ms Sturgess said the bike was a rare, limited edition that was never sold commercially and seen in the possession of Watts in June 2017. It was reported stolen in September 2016.

The motorbike he had was reported stolen in April 2017, and Watts had possession of registration plates taken off it. She noted that Watts at first claimed to have brought the bike "a year ago" which was months before it was stolen.

Watts was sentenced to four months jail for possession of tainted property, one month jail (concurrent) for possession of a weapon - knuckle dusters, and fined $800 for possessing drug utensils.

Watts was ordered to serve the four months cumulative with the two months of the existing sentence.

With time already spent in custody he was given immediate parole release, but warned that he can expect to be drug tested.