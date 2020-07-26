Menu
Crime

Dad risks drink driving to get daughter out of violent home

26th Jul 2020
A CENTRAL Queensland father made the decision to drive after drinking alcohol to protect his daughter from a violent incident.

Jason David Raynor pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 23 to drink driving.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Raynor was intercepted driving on McLaughlin St, Gracemere, at 9.40pm on June 6 for a random breath test.

Mr Rumford said Raynor told police he had consumed three rum and cokes between 8.30pm and just prior to being intercepted.

He said Raynor had recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.084.

Raynor told Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale he was leaving the house with his youngest daughter to escape a violent matter that was continuing at the home.

He said he used a home breath test that hadn't been calibrated before driving.

"I headed towards my mum's house to drop my daughter off and got picked up on the way," he said.

He said he was a single dad with three kids and his open heavy vehicle licence was how he made his living.

However, he said there was no point in applying for a work licence because he had just been "sacked".

Raynor was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

