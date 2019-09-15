Menu
Crime

Dad raped son up to five times a week

Annie Perets
by and Annie Perets
15th Sep 2019 7:27 PM
A FATHER who sexually abused his children was just 16 when he committed his first sexual offence, a court was told.

When the man sexually attacked his two-year-old niece as a teenager experts warned he could reoffend, the Southport District Court was told yesterday.

The now 41-year-old appeared in court yesterday to be sentenced for offending against one of his sons, which included raping him up to five times a week between 2002 and 2005.

The offender, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to multiple offences include maintaining a sexual relationship with a child and rape.

He habitually raped his son both orally and anally over a three-year period, the court was told.

Crown prosecutor Dejana Kovac said the man had already been convicted for sexually offending against multiple children and stepchildren.

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick said his client was sexually offended against himself as a kid.

Judge Paul Smith said the man's crimes were "horrific".

The man, who is from Northgate in Brisbane, was sentenced to five years in jail to be wholly suspended after he served two years.

