Dad pays hefty price to drive new car

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
14th Oct 2019 2:54 PM
IMPATIENCE to drive a new car has landed a father in hot water, after he was caught driving without a licence.

Bradley Smith, 32, was nabbed on September 12, 2019, when police observed a vehicle parked in a bus zone on Railway St in Gatton.

When police approached the vehicle, they observed Smith in the driver’s seat along with a female in the passenger’s seat.

Smith claimed he had not been driving and that his passenger had been behind the wheel.

But CCTV checks revealed the opposite, and the Laidley father had in fact been driving, and further, police found his licence had been suspended by a court order.

He pleaded guilty in the Gatton Magistrates Court to driving while disqualified by court order.

Magistrate Robbie Davies told Smith the charge was a “serious offence”.

Smith told the court he had recently purchased the vehicle and had want to go for a drive.

Magistrate Davies questioned the decision.

“You only had to wait three months,” he said.

He sentenced Smith to complete 80 hours of community service within six months, and disqualified him from holding a licence for two years.

Smith asked how he was able to complete the order without a licence, but Magistrate Davies said this was not the court’s concern.

“It’s your responsibility to get to (community service),” he said.

It was noted there were projects available in Laidley and Gatton, and Smith indicated he could attend these.

Gatton Star

