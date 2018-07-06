Dad owns up to wallet drug find

IT WAS his wallet but the drug police found inside was a mystery, or so Luke Crommelin wanted police to believe.

In the end Crommelin owned up, admitting the ice was his.

The 22-year-old told Ipswich Magistrates Court he was happy to have been caught as it stopped him from falling back into smoking it.

Crommelin, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to possession of a dangerous drug at Redbank Plains on June 9.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police intercepted a silver Mazda at 4am and found a wallet inside a glovebox during a subsequent search.

The wallet held cards in Crommelin's name and .35 grams of a white crystal substance.

Crommelin told police at the time that he didn't know what it was or how it got there.

"He hadn't taken the ice, he bought it," defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said.

"He's glad now he was caught as he didn't use it."

Magistrate David Shepherd noted the defendant's poor record.

Mr Shepherd asked Crommelin what went wrong this time around, as it had been two years since his last prior offence, with his history including house break-ins and stealing.

Crommelin put his improved behaviour down to the birth of his son in 2015.

"It took me a very long time to grow up. I looked into the mirror, just had to change," he said.

Mr Shepherd said he would allow Crommelin a good behaviour bond to advance the efforts he was making.

Crommelin was placed on a $500 good behaviour bond for six months and must take part in a drug education program.