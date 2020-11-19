Menu
Dad off the rails on ice clocked at 209kmh

Ross Irby
19th Nov 2020 7:00 PM
AN IPSWICH dad was tracked from above as he reached speeds of 209kmh on the Logan Motorway, in behaviour a magistrate labelled “contemptuous”.

It was just one of multiple new offences that led to his arrest and ultimately jail, and his return to court to be re-sentenced for an earlier police chase.

On Thursday he appeared in court from jail via video-link to be sentenced, with his offending blamed on his use of the drug ice.

Craig Allan Massey, 30, a floor sander from Ellen Grove and previously Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to 18 charges including speeding; six counts of driving when disqualified; evading police on March 23; failing to comply with police requirement to stop on June 23; driving without due care and attention on June 23; driving when drug positive (methamphetamine and cannabis) on January 26; driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle on January 26; wilful damage to a car; possession of tainted property (Honda motorcycle) on October 9 last year; and driving when unlicensed.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said Massey had seven pages of traffic history and had suspended jail terms hanging over his head at the time.

This included a 15 month jail term for the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle committed on February 18, 2019 when stingers were used to stop him while two children and a female were also in the vehicle.

Sgt Molinaro said Massey was found with a stolen Honda CBR motorcycle that had been freshly painted, saying he purchased it for $800 from someone online.

She said its compliance plate had been removed, and VIN on the engine block ground-off.

“He told police this was done probably because it was hot,” Sgt Molinaro said.

“There was fresh paint on his hands.”

In another incident he was seen by police riding another motorcycle, and Massey did not match the identity of its registered owner.

He had sped off in gravel and fishtailed around a police car to evade the officers.

In another incident Massey used a metal pole to damage a car door and smash a window.

Defence lawyer John Shanahan said the erratic offending was due to his “unbroken use of methylamphetamine”.

Massey has since spent five months in jail.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella noted other offences, including one where Massey was seen on Australia Day riding another motorcycle that had false plates, and monitored driving at 209km/h in a 100 speed zone on April 26.

Mr Kinsella said he chose to ignore court orders in what was “deliberate and contemptuous” decision making, and there was a need to protect the community from his actions.

Massey received an overall 16-month jail sentence which was a combination of jail terms. It included the activation of his previously suspended jail sentence.

A parole date was set for November 24.

Massey received numerous licence disqualifications including some for two years and another for nine months.

Ipswich Queensland Times

