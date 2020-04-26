Dad of three sold drugs to fund his habit

A drug dealer was supplying to fund his own habit.

AN UNEMPLOYED dad with three children was unable to explain his drug issues, only that his offences of drug supplies were done to fund his own habit.

However, a magistrate warned the young dad that selling drugs was not a solution to being unemployed.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court Cody Allan Morrow, 23, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to five counts of supplying dangerous drugs; possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of a drug misuse offence; possession of dangerous drugs’; possession of drug utensils; possession of anything used in a drug crime; and driving when drug positive.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic with limitations on court attendance for social distancing health precautions, Morrow appeared by phone-link from his lawyer’s office.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott said the charges related to a police search of his house on December 6 last year.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said his young age was a factor for consideration in penalty.

“He is unable to explain his drug issues except being a user for a long time and it was done to fund his own habit,” Mr Fairclough said.

He sought a lengthy probation order with supervision that would allow Morrow to do drug intervention counselling.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Morrow’s drug positive driving charge involved having cannabis in his system and would be Morrow’s fourth conviction in five years.

He was found in possession of 52.9 grams of marijuana, $630 cash, digital scales, note book and water pipe at his home. When police examined his mobile phone, text messages identified cannabis being supplied.

Ms Sturgess said messages indicated five supplies of cannabis between November 26 and December 5. She noted Morrow’s previous convictions in 2014, 2105, and 2016.

“Engaging in cannabis dealing is not a solution to being employed,” Ms Sturgess said. “It would be better to try and get work skills other than trying to set yourself up as a drug dealer.”

After agreeing to abide by the conditions, Morrow was sentenced to a two-year supervised probation order.

He must do interventions to address drug issues and was disqualified from driving for six months.