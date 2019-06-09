Dad slams friends' TV deal after deadly Snapchat crash

Dennis Sales, 44, was a passenger in the car which collided with Shania McNeill on April 28.

The father of Snapchat car crash victim Shania McNeill has slammed the two friends who travelled in the car for profiting from his daughter's death in an exclusive TV deal.

The Sunday Telegraph reported Lee McNeill was approached by two networks, but refused, saying "I've got a box of ashes in my garage. It makes me sick to involve money".

Mr McNeill said hearing the news his first born daughter, 21, had been killed in a head-on collision west of Sydney will haunt him forever.

The Sunday Telegraph also revealed Ms McNeill had MDMA and alcohol in her system at the time of the fatal crash.

The TV deal for Faeda Hunter and Hazel Wildman comes after the pair posed for selfies in hospital following the crash in which 21-year-old Ms McNeill died at the scene.

Instagram videos taken by Ms Hunter and Ms Wildman showed Ms McNeil driving her pink Suzuki Baleno on the wrong side of the road "playing chicken" with other cars.

Mr McNeill has described the scene of his daughter driving and while her two friends film the video and interact with her as "reckless".

Posted around the same time as the accident, the video shows the oncoming headlights of other cars as Shania can be heard revving the engine.

A passenger can be heard loudly screaming, "Shania!".

Shania McNeill’s father has slammed her two friends for profiting from his daughter’s death with an exclusive TV deal.

Shania then momentarily changes expression from looking excited, to shocked and frightened, before the camera pans to the ground and the video suddenly cuts out.

Ms McNeill, 21, died after veering into oncoming traffic at Berkshire Park about 1.15am on April 28.

The footage cuts out when Ms McNeill's car slams into a Nissan Micra, injuring Dennis Sales, 44, who was later placed in an induced coma.

Pulled from the wreckage of Ms McNeill's Suzuki, Ms Wildman later took a selfie of her and Ms Hunter in neck braces in a Westmead hospital ward and posted it online.

After news.com.au exclusively revealed Ms Wildman had written off her own vehicle last year, Mr McNeil pleaded for young drivers "to put their phones down".

He told Channel 9 he and Shania's mother Tennille McNeill had been struggling with the death of their daughter ahead of the birth of their fifth child which was due in May.

Hazel Wildman and Faeda Hunter in the hospital selfie posted online after Shania McNeill died at the crash scene.

"It was that knock on the door that every parents dreads," Mr McNeill told 9 News, "it's going to haunt me for the rest of my life.

"[It] should be a happy time. Shania was going to come up so we could be a full family again.

"We so desperately wanted her back home, we missed her so much.

"I just wish I could have told her I love her."

Mr McNeill said of the video of his daughter driving and screaming with friends, "I think it was reckless of them all to be sort of distracting each other".

Ms Wildman "completely wrote off" her own Suzuki Vitari last year, a colleague at her former workplace told news.com.au.

Ms Wildman had worked as a kennel attendant at Berkshire Park in far western Sydney for a year, but had been "terminated because of her behaviour … too much partying".

Hazel Wildman crashed her own Suzuki last year.

Ms Wildman had her casual employment terminated after she partied on weekends, shared her weekend activities with friends on Snapchat and then texted on Monday she was too unwell to come into work.

"More and more, she was not coming into work or always being late," the dog obedience staff members said.

"But there were these photos on Snapchat … we saw what happened.

"She was casual on a five-day contract … but almost every weekend was a long weekend. She's a happy-go-lucky party girl."

Last year, Ms Wildman "had a couple of accidents" before what "was virtually a brand new car" was written off in a crash.

Shania smiling in the Snapchat video while driving.

Her smile turns to horror just before the collision.

