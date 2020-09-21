Dad of six jailed over $30,000 stealing spree in stolen Jeep

A serial burglar has been jailed over a crime spree in June last year.

A STOLEN Jeep was painted black and fitted with false number plates before being used in a series of thefts involving $30,000 in cigarettes and other goods.

One of the offenders, David Horton, faced Ipswich District Court for his involvement in the crime spree.

David Paul Horton, 36, a father of six from Holmview, pleaded guilty to 16 charges including four counts of break enter and steal; three counts of attempted break and enter to steal; unlawful use of a stolen vehicle for use in an offence; two counts of unlawful use; two counts of receiving tainted property; wilful damage; enter premises with intent; fraud; and evade police.

Crown prosecutor Margaret Forrest said Hortons’s crime spree took place from June 11-19 last year.

It involved a stolen Jeep which was used by Horton and another male offender at Coles Express in Springfield.

The court heard Horton used a crow bar in an unsuccessful attempt to force open the doors.

Ms Forrest said on June 15 he used a shopping trolley to break the glass window at an IGA store and steal cigarettes valued at $23,093.

On the same evening Horton used the stolen Jeep to drive to a Freedom Fuels store and, using a crow bar to gain entry, he stole $6000 worth of cigarettes and $500 in mobile phones.

Then on June 16 he forced open the door at a tyre centre in Mount Gravatt and stole a $950 rattle gun tool.

Ms Forrest said on June 16 Horton attempted to break into a Coles Express store at Mount Gravatt and damaged a door with a crow bar.

It was followed soon after by the theft of a large box of chocolate and lollies at a Sunnybank store.

Oil was spilt in an unsuccessful break in at Runcorn Coles Express store when a front door was smashed and triggered alarms.

At 2.45am on June 18 CCTV recorded black Jeep with stolen registration plates at a Caltex service station at Park Ridge.

Horton was filmed with a crow bar which was used to smash a hole in a wall.

Once the offenders got inside they realised the tills were empty. the alarms went off and Horton drove off, leaving the crow bar behind.

It was examined and the DNA was matched to Horton, the court heard.

Horton was also filmed at Eagleby behind the wheel of a stolen Budget rental car while a female pumped fuel into it.

Ms Forrest said the rental car sped off when a police car arrived, swerving around a second police car to get away.

On June 18 a Nissan Skyline went missing at Taringa with Horton and other males later seen with it.

Ms Forrest said Horton had previous convictions for similar crimes, including one in 2012 involving $55,000 in property loss and damage.

She said a 2014 crime spree involved a loss of $84,000 with Horton convicted and sentenced to a jail term.

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick said Horton was not a man of violence, and when drug-free was “generally law-abiding and not a risk to the community”.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said a four-jail term was appropriate for the break and enters, with Horton already spending more than six months in jail prior to sentencing.

He will be eligible for parole from March 7 next year.