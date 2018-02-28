Dad of six battles to pay down fines

PAY BACK: Dad of six Dave Halt is getting on top of his SPER debt, and says it's a good way to pay off fines.

GOODNA dad of six Dave Halt is one of the 17,179 Ipswich residents with an outstanding SPER debt.

Mr Halt said being able to put his fines to SPER then pay them off had helped him and his family.

"I did have a bit of SPER debt. At its highest, it was $12,000 but I knocked it down. Then it goes up again," he laughed.

Mr Halt said his debt was mostly accumulated through traffic offences.

"I lost my licence and was driving unlicensed," he said.

"I got caught a few times. I've got kids, I took them to school.

"I am shocked at how quick it goes up but I've nearly paid it all off."

This won't be the first time Mr Halt has reached the milestone of almost paying off his SPER debt.

"I nearly paid it off once, then got another $3000," he said.

"I pay $100 a fortnight. I work now so I can afford it.

"I'm sick of the bills, house bills, fine bills.

"Working out a payment plan is helpful. At the moment, I owe $1500.

"And when I finally pay if off that extra $100 a fortnight will be a big difference."

As a family man who knows the cost of raising children, buying food and clothes, Mr Halt recognised that it was also hard for young people who'd accumulated fines to pay off.

He said they were often receiving youth benefits and found it simply "too hard" to then try and pay off fines if they offended.

"They get f--- all money as it is. And they are unable to," he said.

"It is good that SPER is around for them."

He said he knew of one person whose SPER debt was about $20,000 and he knew of others who also owed large amounts and were trying to pay off.