BAD COMBO: One man pleaded guilty to drug driving after police found meth in his system.
Dad-of-five in trouble after drinking ‘meth water’

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 11:39 AM
THREE days after mixing meth into his glass of water, father of five Terry Davis was in trouble.

Early in the morning, while driving his Commodore along the Warrego Highway in Withcott, Davies was pulled over by police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told Gatton Magistrates Court Davies was pulled up for a drug test on October 15 at 7.20am.

When the drug test showed a positive result, Davies was taken to the Toowoomba Police Station.

“(Davies) said he had taken some meth in water about three days prior,” Sgt Molinaro said.

Further tests showed Davies had both meth and marijuana in his system.

The 39-year-old cold room builder pleaded guilty to driving with a drug in his system and was fined $350.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and his conviction was recorded.

crimes gatton court warrego highway
