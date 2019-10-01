Dad of boy kidnapped in car heist says thieves could ‘kill’

Pictures of the Subaru WRX that was stolen by a man and a woman from a Hope Valley home.

The father of a young boy briefly kidnapped by an "evil man" and woman during a test drive for a car says the pair could "easily kill" if they are not caught.

Speaking with The Advertiser on the condition of anonymity, the father-of-two said he was run over by his turbocharged Subaru WRX as the pair tried to escape with his five-year-old son on the back seat.

"I could see in his eyes, he was evil. He was an evil man," the distraught owner said.

"He drove off badly with my kid in the car and he went over my feet. I tried to stop him, I was holding the car.

"But somehow they let him go. I'm so lucky, thank God."

The pair responded to an online advertisement and told the owner they were interested in buying the $11,000 WRX, taking it for a test drive just after 7.30pm on Monday at Hope Valley.

After the test, the couple proposed swapping drivers and the man got in the driver's seat while the woman got into the back seat with the child.

When the owner was making his way to the front passenger seat, the male suspect took off.

"I lost my mind. I didn't know what to do," the owner said.

"I thought like the movies I'll hit the other car and try stop them but I couldn't not even go near. The (Subaru) is a turbo-charged and they took off really quick. He went crazy."

Luckily, after losing the Subaru during the chase, the man found his son walking on the road "scared" but unharmed.

"He woke up last night and cried and then got back to sleep," the father said.

"Easily they could kill other people on the road. They just acted like they were going to buy it. We live in a bad house. I wanted to sell the car to buy some nice furniture, we've got no proper things in the house."

Police are searching for the blue Subaru WRX, registration number S559APO.

The man is described as caucasian with a medium build, bald with numerous tattoos on both arms and legs, wearing black shorts and a white T-shirt.

The woman is only described as having blonde hair and wearing a white jumper.

Anyone with information on the incident or possible sightings of the vehicle are asked to contact the police assistance line on 131 444.