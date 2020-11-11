Dad lost for explanation over ‘worrying’ outburst

Nathan James Jackson leaves court after pleading guilty to wilful damage and trespass.

NERVOUS about an upcoming criminal case to be heard in the Toowoomba District Court, a man began drinking and acting strangely before damaging machinery at a work site.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Nathan James Jackson was then found hanging around on a stranger’s veranda.

Jackson, 28, a qualified mechanic from Clarendon, pleaded guilty this week to trespass on February 16 at Ripley; doing wilful damage on February 16; and two breaches of his bail conditions in January this year.

Prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt said police had no figure on the cost of damage inflicted on a front end loader.

Defence lawyer Jarrod Bell said Jackson is a father of three and separated, and grew up in the Ipswich and Logan areas.

Mr Bell said drugs crept into his life during his late teens and there were some mental health issues.

He said Jackson at the time of the offences had become very nervous and anxious about a court matter and began drinking heavily.

“He can’t explain his actions,” Mr Bell said.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it would have been worrying for the residents to find a stranger on their balcony.

Ms Sturgess said Jackson was seen loitering, acting erratically and causing damage at a Ripley construction site at 7.45am that day.

Ms Sturgess said Jackson ripped lighting off a structure and attempted to pull hydraulic components from machinery.

A witness took a video of him.

The court heard he then walked onto a veranda and yelled jibberish.

Ms Sturgess said Jackson had a significant history, including four previous offences of doing wilful damage.

Jackson was sentenced to three months jail for wilful damage, and one month jail for trespass.

Both sentences were suspended for nine months.

He was convicted and fined $400 for two bail breaches.