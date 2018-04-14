Menu
Crime

Dad loses cool over daughter's sexual assault allegation

Ross Irby
by
14th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

AFTER being told by his teenage daughter she'd been sexually assaulted by an Ipswich store worker, an angry dad took two mates to sort out the matter.

The North Ipswich man, 45, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to entering store premises and offending on December 12, 2017.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said glasses were broken and the three males walked into the kitchen where the dad threw a glass tip jar through a door.

The dad then pushed a cash register to the floor. The dad later said he "lost his cool" after being told about the alleged assault.

The court heard that the dad was remorseful and realised he should have gone to police.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said she could understand a father being upset by what his daughter alleged. The dad was convicted and fined $750.

