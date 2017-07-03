Dad found dead after fire rips through unit

Emergency services at the scene of the Waterford West blaze. Picture: Chris Clarke

A FATHER has been killed in a fire this morning, after his two-storey unit went up in flames.

The 65-year-old was unable to escape. Police would later confirm they found the remains in the Waterford West unit.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at 7.50am. The fire was under control at 10.15am.

Police are at the scene of a fatal unit fire that occurred in Waterford West this morning. https://t.co/egfqPiWapK — Queensland Police (@QPSmedia) July 3, 2017

Police have made contact with the man's young daughter, according to a Loganlea fire station officer.

Police say the unit was destroyed, and the neighbouring unit damaged.

"A crime scene has been declared, with Scenes of Crime officers and fire investigators currently at the scene