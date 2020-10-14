Dad kept drugs out of reach of children

SPORTS fan Brandon Bagenal found his Socceroos bag useful for carrying more than just his fitness gear, a court has heard this week.

When police came knocking at his Booval home with a search warrant on February 27, they found various quantities of marijuana stashed in the sports bag, which was branded with the Aussie football team's logo.

Brandon James Bagenal, 30, a dad of five from Booval, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of dangerous drugs; and possession of drug utensils.

Prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt said Bagenal told officers he had cannabis on the kitchen table.

Officers opened a Socceroos bag and found clip seal bags and other items inside.

Sgt Voigt said one bag held six grams of cannabis and a second bag held 30 grams.

Police also located electronic scales, a glass water pipe, and a grinder Bagenal said he had for personal use.

Defence lawyer Richard Zande said Bagenal was careful that his children were not exposed to his drug use.

"None of the items were in reach of children. That is an important factor to him," Mr Zande said.

Mr Zande said Bagenal instructed him that police had also seized his mobile phone and $810 cash.

Those items were not included in any of the charges against Bagenal.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said he would have to talk to police about the possible return of those items.

Bagenal was convicted and fined $500.