A cuddle with baby in the dock, then violent crim sent down

GUILTY VERDICT: An Ipswich jury found Goodna dad Wayne Ioane Matautia guilty of assault causing bodily harm to a man after neighbours complained Matautia did burnouts in a black Ford Falcon. INSET: Rory Crafar Ross Irby

GOODNA man Wayne Ioane Matautia has been jailed for a violent attack on a neighbour after the victim's girlfriend complained about his noisy burnouts.

An Ipswich court heard Matautia was behind the wheel of a black Ford Falcon XR6 that left smoke and heavy black tyre marks in the street.

His return to jail comes after he was convicted and jailed for viciously glassing a man on a Brisbane nightclub dance floor in 2010.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC told 33-year-old Matautia he had obviously not learned, despite being jailed for what he did in that unprovoked attack.

Following a District Court trial, an Ipswich jury found him guilty of assault causing bodily harm to Rory Crafar in George Rant Court, Goodna on October 17, 2016.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins tended photos of the injuries suffered by Mr Crafar, and his victim impact statement.

"The offence was unprovoked and caused a fracture to his skull," he said.

Judge Lynch sentenced Matautia to 24 months jail.

He will serve 10 months behind bars before being released to supervised parole on July 30, 2019.

Matautia warmly cuddled his infant daughter in the dock before being led away.

During his sentencing Judge Lynch said the jury had convicted him of the offence, the circumstances of the case showed Matautia had deliberately been spinning the wheels, causing noise and smoke.

When confronted by a female neighbour, Matautia verbally abused her "and instructed a female to attack her".

Matautia punched Mr Crafar once in the face, knocking him unconscious.

"I'm satisfied on the evidence at trial the victim offered no threat to you whatsoever," Judge Lynch said.

Before proceedings began Mr Walsh made an application that the sentence be adjourned until Matautia's appeal of his conviction could be heard by the Supreme Court.

Judge Lynch refused the application, saying it was appropriate that the proceedings be concluded.

Sentencing judge hears father's history of violence

THE violent past offences committed by Wayne Matautia in Queensland were revealed at his sentencing by Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins.

Mr Wilkins said Matautia had three convictions for assaults causing bodily harm; one for common assault; one for assaulting police; and one for wounding.

He said there had been a road rage incident where Matautia punched the victim in the head causing him to fall backwards. He went before the District Court in Ipswich in August 2005 and was convicted of assault causing bodily harm in company. Matautia served six months jail time.

In 2009 Matautia was convicted of causing public nuisance following a fist fight in Queen St, Brisbane.

He was convicted in a Beenleigh court in November 2009 of assaulting a police officer.

Mr Wilkins said the most serious offending was a three-year jail term he received from the District Court Brisbane for unlawful wounding at a Fortitude Valley nightclub. When a friend or family member was bumped accidentally on the dance floor Matautia smashed a glass into the man's face, then used the broken glass to cut the man's chest and abdomen.

"The man received 40 stitches to the wounds he suffered," said Mr Wilkins.

"The sentencing Judge said it was an example of gratuitous violence. It was also an unprovoked attack."