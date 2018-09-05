Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

106 days in jail 'a wake-up call' for father-to-be

Ross Irby
by
5th Sep 2018 3:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH dad Christopher John Sharp has been released to parole after serving 106 days in jail for a raft of stealing offences including petrol drive-offs and unlawful use of cars.

Sharp, 30, from Bellbird Park, appeared in custody at Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to the charges that included entering premises by break; two counts of receiving tainted property; stealing; unlawful possession of motor vehicles; unlawful use of motor vehicles; assault/obstruct police; and failing to properly dispose of needle/syringe.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi and Magistrate Donna MacCallum did not disclose the facts on record about his crimes in the open court so details of his offences were left unclear.

Mr Tsoi did say the unlawful use charges were the most serious.

"It's clear he has lifestyle issues," he said.

Mr Tsoi said restitution was sought and said some offences were petrol drive-offs.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Sharp was a dad of three children with a fourth expected.

He had signed up to a do a program and knew he had some issues.

Ms MacCallum said the 106 days spent in custody would have been "a wake-up call" to Sharp about the consequences of his behaviour.

She warned Sharp that when people get a criminal history it gets harder to find employment, but noted that he had stated he wanted to turn his life around.

For the fuel drive-offs Sharp was convicted and sentenced to three months jail. For five offences he received nine months jail, and other offences was convicted only.

He was given immediate release to parole and ordered to pay restitution.

Three charges against him had been dismissed.

fuel drive-off ipswich court stealing unlawful use of motor vehicle
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Car crashes into Ipswich shop

    Car crashes into Ipswich shop

    News EMERGENCY services have responded to reports of a car running into a shop front in Bell St in Ipswich's CBD.

    • 5th Sep 2018 3:09 PM
    Morning run ends in disturbing discovery

    Morning run ends in disturbing discovery

    News Why would some one do this?

    Goodna champions confident of staying on top

    premium_icon Goodna champions confident of staying on top

    Netball SEQ Cup premiers out to complete fantastic season

    Studio 188 to host 80s and 90s dance party

    Studio 188 to host 80s and 90s dance party

    News Relive your favourite songs on Saturday night

    • 5th Sep 2018 4:00 PM

    Local Partners