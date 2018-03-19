Dad arrested at Maccas busted for doing burnouts

The McDonald's restaurant on Redbank Plains Road, Bellbird Park was the scene of a large disturbance late on Saturday night.

A DAD who did a burnout at an Ipswich shopping centre before colliding with another car has lost his licence.

Jahy Crossland drove off after accidentally hitting the other car at Springfield Central.

He was found at McDonald's a while later by police.

His lawyer told Ipswich Magistrates Court the offence had been almost "a light-bulb moment" for Crossland to front and deal with his alcohol issues.

The court heard that witnesses worried by the driving antics of 35-year-old Crossland at Springfield Central that night called police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said the offending happened at 10.45pm on December 8 with Crossland behind the wheel of a white Holden, witnesses saying he was seen doing burnouts.

His Holden, with no headlights switched on, was seen to fish-tail up the road at high speed.

Sgt Colston said the Holden stopped at Red lights beside another car on a road in Brookwater, then when the lights changed the cars moved off but Crossland's Holden veered into the other car causing damage.

She said Crossland did not stop and drove to a McDonalds fast food outlet. He later tested positive with an alcohol reading of .196.

The incident happened at the intersection of Southern Cross Circuit and Trackstar Drive.

Jahy Anthony Crossland, a mechanic, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance on December 8, 2017.

The court heard that Crossland, while accepting it was "self-inflicted" would lose his job as a result of having his licence disqualified by the court.

Defence lawyer Sebastian Jennings said Crossland left a hotel that night after having a few drinks and wanted to go and get something to eat.

After colliding with the other car had kept going before stopping 500m down the road at McDonalds.

Mr Jennings said that when Crossland stopped at McDonalds he drank more before falling asleep in his car until police arrived and arrested him.

The single-father conceded he had some alcohol issues.

"He has remorse and is showing insight into the dangers of his actions with ongoing counselling at AODS," Mr Jennings said.

"He's reduced his alcohol consumption significantly.

"He had to pay vehicle damages (to the other driver), just under $2500 out of his own pocket".

Magistrate David Shepherd said his efforts and sense in getting counselling and rehabilitation was to be commended and encouraged.

He ordered Crossland to complete 100 hours of the work order. His licence was disqualified for nine months.