A man forced his pregnant wife to dress up and sexually gratify men, then forced his children to watch.
Crime

Dad forces kids to watch mum perform sex acts

Amber Hooker
11th Nov 2019 3:48 PM | Updated: 4:20 PM
A MAN made his pregnant wife dress up in a costume, massage and sexually gratify men in the family home, then secretly forced their children to watch.

Nearly two decades on, the act of "emotional violence" remained so painful for the victims that they could not make an impact statement when the man was finally brought to justice.

A jury found the 60-year-old guilty of wilfully exposing each child to an indecent sexual act at a Noosa Heads home in December 2001.

He was sentenced in Maroochydore District Court today, but cannot be identified in order to protect his victims.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings said at the time of the offence, the man had ordered his then-pregnant wife to wear a wig and lingerie while she conducted a massage business at home, whereby she would masturbate male clients.

Mr Cummings said on one occasion, the man forced his 15-year-old son and 14-year-old stepdaughter to watch their mother in the act through a window.

The court heard the defendant was not driven by sexual gratification, but wished to demean his wife in the context of a dysfunctional family situation.

"It was an act directed towards emotional violence to three people concerned," Mr Cummings said.

He said the man had shown no remorse by pleading not guilty and taking the allegations to trial.

He was sentenced to nine months' jail, wholly suspended for 18 months.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

