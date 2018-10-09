Boy had difficulty walking, sitting after dad's belting

A FAMILY has been thrown into turmoil after the father was charged with serious assault on his 12-year-old son.

An Ipswich court heard how, after a belting from his father, the boy was removed from the family home and put into agency care, where he remains two years later.

The father, a British national, fears deportation.

His children are also British nationals from his first marriage in the UK, but live in Ipswich with his Australian wife.

An Ipswich judge considered his family's situation after the submission of defence barrister David Edwards.

The 35-year-old man pleaded guilty in the Ipswich District Court to two domestic violence offences, including assault causing bodily harm when armed in November 2016; and assault.

Crown prosecutor Jade Rodriguez said the father had no criminal history.

Ms Rodriguez told the court the man pushed his son into the front door with such force it swung open.

Inside the house, the father used a woven belt to strike his son on the backside several times.

Photographs taken of the boy's bruising were given as evidence.

Ms Rodriguez said school staff contacted the police after noticing the boy's difficulty in walking and sitting. His injuries were examined at Ipswich hospital.

Ms Rodriguez said the father initially denied assaulting his son.

An impact statement from the boy was put before the court, speaking of "sadness and frustration at being removed from the family home and put into care".

Mr Edwards said the man had moved to Australia with his Australian wife 10 years ago.

The boy had been diagnosed with oppositional defiant disorder, after his behaviour at school deteriorated.

"He and his wife were flying blind. They had no idea of the problem they were faced with," Mr Edwards said.

On the day of the assault, the boy had run away from home after being told to clean up his room.

The boy refused to get out of the car when his father found him.

He then refused to walk to the house, so his father kept pushing him.

"He refused to turn the door knob and his father reached over and opened it," Mr Edwards said.

"His oppositional behaviour made his father exceedingly frustrated."

Mr Edwards said the father had taken up courses to better equip himself to handle his son and his problems.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC found the son had been difficult to manage, suffering significant behavioural problems and, on that day, left the family home without permission.

The offence occurred before the boy's condition had been diagnosed.

He found it to be a single episode of loss of control when managing difficult behavioural issues of his child, when he'd been caring and nurturing him, and that the father had otherwise been a decent parent.

The man was sentenced to an 18-month probation order.