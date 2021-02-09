Dad faces deportation over car purchase gone wrong

Brandon Metai arrives at Ipswich District Court ahead of his sentence over charges of burglary and drug possession.

WHEN negotiations over the purchase of a car broke down, the disgruntled buyer joined two other men in an armed home invasion.

An Ipswich court heard the dispute of a yellow Subaru WRX was triggered after the defendant, Brandon Ahbing Metai, paid a $500 deposit for the car.

Metai, 27, on Monday pleaded guilty to committing burglary by break at night with intent while armed at Goodna on September 16, 2020; two charges of armed robbery in company; unlawful use of a stolen motor vehicle (Mazda sedan); and possession of dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine) on September 20.

Ipswich District Court heard Metai was a married father of four from Springfield.

Crown prosecutor Cecelia Bernardin said Metai paid $500 deposit for the car, which was being kept at a mechanic’s workshop.

When negotiations over the sale broke down, the car was moved to a house at Goodna.

Just before midnight on September 17 last year Metai and two other males went to the Goodna house.

One of the trio was armed with a shotgun.

Ms Bernadin said a timber door was broken.

There were four people inside the house and demands were made for the keys to the car.

One intruder was heard to say: “Don’t shoot him. I want the yellow car. I’ve paid for the car.”

The court heard the owner of the vehicle was not home at the time.

Instead, the intruders took two mobile phones and the keys to a grey Mazda 6 parked outside.

The intruders left the scene in the Mazda.

Ms Bernardin said Metai called the owner of the yellow WRX the following day, saying: “I want to sort this out. I want the car. I’m coming tonight. If I can’t I want my money back”.

Then on September 18 Metai again called the man saying he wanted the car.

He also denied any knowledge of the home invasion, but then said he would return the stolen mobile phones if the complainant handed over the Subaru.

The court heard Metai was intercepted by police on September 20 in a four-wheel drive.

He was found with one of the stolen mobile phones and 2.43 grams of the drug ice.

Metai’s palm print was identified on the stolen Mazda, the court heard.

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick said the crime was out of character for Metai.

“It wasn’t vigilantism, or a drug debt. He became angered over being taken down over this car,” Mr Kissick said.

“There was no gratuitous assault.

“He instructs the shotgun wasn’t loaded.

“His mother is here in court from Auckland. She is particularly upset that her son has resorted to this sort of behaviour.”

Mr Kissick said Metai was under the watch of Australian Border Force and was likely to be deported to New Zealand after serving his jail time.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said Metai had apparently paid for repairs to the yellow car so he could take possession but then felt unfairly treated by the owner.

“You led a group of people to where the car was stored at midnight. One had a shotgun and was wearing a bandana,” Judge Lynch said.

“A person who held the shotgun made the comment about not shooting anyone but wanted the keys to the yellow car.

“Another person took the keys to a grey Mazda.”

Judge Lynch said Metai had lived in Australia for 10 years, was not a citizen, and was likely to be deported as he would now fail the character test.

He said that although Metai became frustrated over the car it was never acceptable to take the law into his own hands.

He noted there was no physical violence.

Metai received a four-year jail term, to be suspended for five years after he serves 12 months.