Dad ditches day job to be full time muso and parent

Shanon and Kerrie Watkins with the daughters Aria and Lola.

Shanon and Kerrie Watkins with the daughters Aria and Lola. thetwinmumphotography

FIVE years ago stay at home dad Shanon Watkins ditched working 9 to 5 to follow his dreams as a singer songwriter.

Now the stocky, tattooed, red-haired, left-handed bloke is just about to release the first album by Shanon Watkins band and has plans to follow that up with more.

"We release the album in December,” Watkins said.

"I have two girls at home that I look after during the week and then I do gigs on the weekend.

"I've been doing it full time maybe five years.”

It's been a long build up to the album launch for Everything I Have as the band recorded it three years ago.

"It took three to four months to record (the album).

"There's three singles now with film clips.”

While Shanon Watkins Band performs covers on the weekends, recording and performing original music is the band's main goal.

But it's covers that pay the bills and allowed Watkins to stop doing his day job, around the time that his first daughter was born she's now five and he also has a one year old.

"It's really good being a stay at home dad. The downside is it's all weekend work.”

But he wasn't always doing what he loved.

Watkins was a storeman and had casual jobs.

"When I got into music I decided I had to be true to myself. I was doing two to three gigs a month.”

"I got to a point I didn't need to work (a day job) any more. I was knackered working five days a week and then all weekend.”

His wife, who works full time, has supported him every step of the way.

Shanon Watkins with fellow band members Jeremy Taylor and Lewis Bell. clivefoxphotography

Which is what his latest single is all about.

We Lived is about living life the way you want to live.

"Ninety per cent of people get up and hate what they do. I don't understand that, you have to focus on what you want in life and chase it.

"We live our lives like we were dying.

"I remember writing the song, I had a catchy lick playing and the words just came out. You gotta live the way you want to live.”

Watkins said old friend Jeremy Taylor was the band's guitarist and fellow music student Lewis Bell is on the drums.

He's known Jeremy for about eight years and Lewis for three from when they attended music school together.

The Shanon Watkins Band style is pop rock, Watkins describes it as Jack Johnson meets Ben Harper meets Pearl Jam.

Influences are Nivana, Jason Mraz, Ed Sherra, Maroon 5 and Powder Finger.

The band plan on writing more originals and may do a tour in the future.

"The process of making music for me, and playing it live is the biggest high. I still get butterflies in my stomach performing originals.”

Watkins said he remembers being musical at a young age but was "super nervous” playing in front of people.

"I started writing songs in grade seven. Then did open mic nights in my early 20s.”

His musical journey started in an unexpected place.

Watkins was on a working and boarding adventure in the ski fields in Canada when heartbreaking news arrived that his home had been lost in the 2011 floods.

Seeing friends and family also having lost their homes gave Watkins a new outlook on life.

He started chasing another passion: fighting as a Muay-Thai kick-boxer around Australia, but music was seemingly forgotten during his hectic training schedule.

While recovering after winning what was to be his last fight, Watkins realised he wanted to be behind his guitar and chasing his dream of performing and creating music.

Everything I Have will be launched on December 1 at Woolly Mammoth in Brisbane, tickets cost $18 and are available online see www.facebook.com/shanonwatkinsband/