Dad critical of police response during son's death inquest

LAURIE Simon has waited four years for the moment he could tell a coronial inquest about his son Darrell.

Mr Simon took the stand to give evidence this morning about what he thought happened prior to the 46-year-old's demise.

Mr Simon was heavily critical of a number of investigators tasked with finding Darrell when he first went missing in 2014, despite the inquest hearing he told officers at the time he was satisfied with the police response.

Darrell's body was found at a property he used to own 18 months later, with police long suspecting suicide based on evidence found at the scene.

Deputy State Coroner John Lock ordered identities of those mentioned in Mr Simon's statements not be published.

"I was worried because in my own mind I had been expecting something to happen to him," he said. "I thought he may have gone off and done his own thing he is definitely different and quite resourceful."

The inquest also heard how new owners of the property Caroline and David Doyle stumbled across Darrell's remains about 40 metres from where his bike was located three months prior.

"As I walked into the area I saw some bones and some scattered in the clearing," Mr Doyle said.

"As I stepped around the tree and I saw one which looked like a human femur. I saw a few vertebrae... and a pile of clothes sitting in the base of the tree."

They had owned the property for just over a month at the time.

The inquest is expected to hear from remaining witnesses tomorrow.