Dad confronted son’s bully in schoolyard

A dad’s 13-year-old son was falling victim to repeated bullying at a local school, so he entered the school’s grounds to seek out the 15-year-old who was allegedly responsible. FILE PHOTO.

A FATHER who took matters into his own hands to protect his son from a school bully faced Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty on Monday to wilfully disturbing the good order or management of a state educational institution.

The court heard the man's 13-year-old son was falling victim to repeated bullying at a local school.

On October 23, the man entered the school's grounds to seek out the 15-year-old allegedly responsible.

The details were not revealed at length in the Magistrates Court, however the man admitted to "losing it" on the day of the offence.

The dad was given an opportunity to explain his actions by Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

"I visited the school at least two to three times and called them on multiple occasions, however, my son said nothing changed," the father said.

"He doesn't get bullied anymore but we are moving schools, which is a shame because he loves it there and is a bright kid."

Duty lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had accepted full responsibility for his actions and Magistrate Manthey agreed it was a spur of the moment thing.

"I can understand it from a parent's point of view - the school seemed to be doing nothing about it," Mr Manthey said.

"It is heartbreaking hearing that your son is being bullied."

Mr Manthey took into account the man's minimal criminal history and placed him on a one-year good behaviour order with a $600 recognisance.

No conviction was recorded.

