Dad clocked nearly 50km/h over the limit with child in car

CLOCKED ripping along the Ipswich Motorway at a speed of 146km/h, driver Faitotoa Pati Nanai was quickly reigned-in by a vigilant police patrol.

His early morning pace at nearly 50km over the speed limit has cost the speedy dad a $2000 fine and a stiff court rebuke.

A stern Ipswich magistrate told Pati Nanai other drivers would likely want to see him sent off the road longer than the disqualification he could impose under law.

Faitotoa Pati Nanai, 26, from Inala, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to disobeying the speed limit at Redbank on August 31; and driving unlicensed - demerit points related offence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Chris O’Neill said police saw Pati Nanai at 6.20am westbound on the Ipswich Motorway at a speed of 146km/h in the 100km/h zone.

When officers intercepted Pati Nanai, he had a child in the car and told the police he was on his way to pick up his partner.

At the time his licence was demerit points suspended from July 31 until January 30, 2020.

Pati Nanai told the officers he believed his licence was not suspended until the following month after getting a letter from the Department of Transport.

“Your driving history is nothing but atrocious. You have been collecting points since 2015 with monotonous regularity because of your attitude to road rules,” Magistrate Brian Kucks said in court.

“You got a congratulation letter from Department of Transport saying you’d blown your licence.

“In March you ticked the box saying you needed the licence for work and promised not to accrue more than one point in the next 12 months.”

Mr Kucks said Pati Nanai then went on to lose more points - three, four, then another four.

He then received another letter from the Department of Transport that he was not able to drive until January 2020.

“You should not have been driving. And what were you doing 146 in a 100 zone,” Mr Kucks said.

“You are extremely lucky my hands are tied. I can only disqualify you six months.

“If I had Queensland road users would be a lot safer you would be substantially off the road (longer).

“It is time to learn the road rules.”

Mr Kucks fined the errant driver $2000 and disqualified his licence for the mandatory six months.