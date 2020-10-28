Dad caught stuffing meth in car’s ceiling

A DANGLING light and a hole in a car's ceiling was a dead giveaway for police who found drugs stashed in a Booval father's car.

Police pulled over Trent Murphy Kinchela, 29, on September 9 and as they approached his car they spotted him stuffing an object into the car's roof through a hole where the light was once mounted.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt told Ipswich Magistrates Court that police found a black bum bag in the roof cavity, which held a clip seal bag containing a crystal substance and Kinchela's ID card.

"He told police it was for personal use and, when questioned what it was, he said 'no comment'," Sgt Voigt said.

"Police further located a glass pipe in the same bag … and a set of scales in the door pocket of the driver's door.

"He told police he used (the scales) 'to measure the amount I've bought is right.'"

But when police asked for clarity around what it was he was buying and measuring, the court heard Kinchela once again remained tight-lipped.

Patting down Kinchela, police discovered a grinder in his pocket.

"He said he used it to grind tobacco but police could smell cannabis on it," Sgt Voigt said.

The court heard Kinchela, who had two children aged five and three, had been prevented from seeing his children by their mother due to his involvement in drugs.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella told the court it was "for the best".

"You have obviously had issues with respect to illicit drugs in the past and that seems to be a continuing theme," Mr Kinsella said.

"Your partner is to be complimented for that hard line position she's taken because the children come first and I'm sure you know that."

He told Kinchela he faced a "crossroads".

"Today is one of those moments in your life - it's a crossroads and if you take advantage of what's going to be offered to you, you can get your life back on track," Mr Kinsella said.

"You want to be the best possible man and best possible father for your children, don't you? Get off the drugs."

Kinchela pleaded guilty to three charges, including possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property suspected of being used in connection with drugs and possessing drug utensils.

He was served a $400 good behaviour bond with the condition he participate in a court-ordered drug diversion program.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.