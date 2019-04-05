Menu
Aidan Petar Wilson
Aidan Petar Wilson contributed
Crime

Dad busted with snakes, bongs and 'stolen motorbikes'

Katie Hall
by
5th Apr 2019 2:48 PM
A YOUNG father of two couldn't slither his way out of a visit to Bundaberg Magistrates Court after police found unregistered pythons, water pipes and two "stolen" motorbikes at his home.

Aidan Petar Wilson, 21, pleaded guilty to possessing tainted property and utensils, producing dangerous drugs, unlawful use of motor vehicles and restriction on keeping or using taken protected animal.

Civilian prosecutor Rishi Sharma told the court on October 19 police had searched Wilson's home.

In his bedroom, officers found three barrels of plant fertiliser, and several marijuana plants in his cupboard.

Officers also found a water pipe in a cupboard, a glass water pipe on the windowsill, and a coffee grinder with marijuana residue inside.

Also in Wilson's bedroom were two jungle pythons in an enclosure.

Wilson told officers he didn't have a licence for the reptiles and had never applied for one.

Outside, police found two motorbikes, and a check of the registration found they were stolen.

Wilson said he'd paid $3800 for one and $1500 from a "mate", and wasn't aware they were stolen.

Defence lawyer Thomas Bray said his client had recently moved from Ipswich to Bundy for a "fresh start".

"He paid for both bikes, not at market rate but he still paid for them," Mr Bray said.

"He is still out of pocket $5000."

Magistrate Neil Lavaring handed down an 18-month probation sentence and ordered Wilson forfeit the bikes.

