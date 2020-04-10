Dad busted damaging business

A WELDER and car fitter busted towing a stolen trailer was also caught on CCTV damaging a fire safety box, a court has heard.

There was no apparent reason for the wilful damage offence, and Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the father of five, Timothy Nicholas, was a long-term sufferer of substance use.

Timothy John Nicholas, 36, from Eagleby, pleaded guilty to driving when disqualified by court order; receiving tainted property (trailer); and wilful damage at Coopers Plains on July 14, 2019.

He appeared in court via video-link from jail.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said CCTV recorded Nicholas at 8.30am approach a wall-mounted fire safety box at a business in Coopers Plains.

He forced the door open causing damage.

He was pictured towing a trailer and checks revealed the trailer had been reported stolen on July 13. Sgt Caldwell said it was never recovered.

Sgt Caldwell said Nicholas had been sentenced to a three-year jail term in October 2018, released on parole in February 2019, then returned to custody in August last year.

He was eligible to apply for parole on May 30.

Appearing by phone defence lawyer Kathryn Lohman said Nicholas had a tumultuous childhood and suffered brain damage as a child after being hit by a truck.

He was a recidivist offender who started using the drug ice aged 24 and had been battling addiction.

Ms Lohman said the unexpected death of his former partner last year caused him to return to drugs.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum noted the offences could have been dealt with along with previous matters in December, and it was unlikely Nicholas would have received further punishment if that was the case.

Ms MacCallum convicted Nicholas of the offences. He was disqualified from driving for three years and not further punished.