Dad 'blessed' despite losing legs in shock poisoning

A TRAGIC poisoning accident caused Jason "Jacko" Reynoldson to lose both his legs, his surfing passion and "normal" life, but it hasn't taken away his determination.

The Peregian Springs man is defying all odds with a dream to get back into the workforce, and the community is jumping on board to get the former carpenter back on a building site.

Two years ago, Jacko spent seven months in hospital after he lost both his legs in a carbon monoxide poisoning.

After months of rehab, the father of two is learning to walk again on prosthetic legs, but the community is rallying together to fundraise for an off-road wheelchair valued at $9000.

A keen daily surfer before the accident, the self-propelling wheelchair will allow Jacko to get back in the water and navigate tricky off-road terrain, helping enhance his strength and fitness.

Jacko said his first time back at the beach this Easter, with the help of his friends, was an amazing boost to both his physical and mental well-being.

"I've always had a great love of surfing and fishing and the great outdoors, so to be able to restore some of those family and friend activities to my daily life would be a real blessing," he said.

To help Jacko achieve his goal of roaming freely, a special dinner will be held on July 15 with all funds going towards costs for the chair.

Phon's Thai will hold the dinner with a bunch of prizes on offer, including a surfboard, NRL jerseys, signed merchandise and tickets for Australia Zoo, a seaplane adventure and much more.

"Words can't really express my thanks to all the people in my life and the many strangers who have helped me and my family out since my accident," he said.

"This fundraising dinner is just another example of the kindness and generosity of Sunshine Coast people - I'm really blown away."