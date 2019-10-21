Dad bites chunk out of ear in jealous bar attack

A FATHER, former real estate agent and firefighter bit off a chunk of a man's ear during a drunken fit of jealous rage at a Noosa bar.

Peter James Cherry, 45 of Noosa, was jailed and ordered to pay $10,000 compensation to his victim, who is now permanently disfigured after the attack on November 18 last year.

Crown prosecutor Katherine Milbourne told the Maroochydore District Court Cherry was kicked out of Rococo's on Hastings St after he verbally abused his then-wife for talking to another man in their drinking group.

Ms Milbourne said on the way out Cherry told a bouncer, "If s--- goes bad I'm going to bite somebody's nose off … it's just what f---ing happens man, I get angry and bite s---".

Cherry returned to the club about an hour later to find an older man consoling his wife.

Ms Milbourne said Cherry tackled him, wrapped his mouth around the man's left ear and bit a chunk out of the side.

While restrained on the ground, Cherry apologised then threatened to bite the man's other ear off.

Cherry pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court today to unlawfully causing grievous bodily harm while adversely intoxicated in a public place.

Ms Milbourne tendered photos of the victim's ear and the bitten-off chunk, which was placed on ice as the man was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital. She said surgery could not restore his ear.

Defence barrister Jeffrey Hunter said Cherry had formerly worked as a Laguna Real Estate agent before he took up a labouring job to spend more time with family.

He said Cherry and was a volunteer auxiliary firefighter of 14 years, a former surf life saver and council-employed lifeguard, a Sunshine Coast Helicopter Rescue volunteer and had a long history of charity work.

Mr Hunter said because of his actions, Cherry had lost his job, the blue card he needed to volunteer, and was not allowed to return to the family home where one of his three children lived.

Mr Hunter told the court Cherry's behaviour on this night of the attack was "completely at odds with how he had chosen to live his life".

Judge Glen Cash ordered Cherry pay his victim $10,000 by October 30 and sentenced him to two years' jail to serve four months.

The balance of the jail term will be suspended for three years, and Cherry must complete 40 hours of community service within a year of being released.