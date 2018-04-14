Army officer attacked driver while wife, children looked on

ROAD RAGE: Ipswich dad Louis Roscoe Allan, 33, was fined $2000 for assault causing bodily harm to another driver in a road rage incident.

ROAD RAGE: Ipswich dad Louis Roscoe Allan, 33, was fined $2000 for assault causing bodily harm to another driver in a road rage incident. Ross Irby

AN AUSTRALIAN Defence Force officer was sent into a tailspin when a driver overtook and cut him off on an Ipswich road.

With his wife and children on board, Louis Allan overtook the other driver, then cut him off.

When the other driver collided with Allan's vehicle, Allan leapt into action, delivering eight punches to the man's head.

The road rage violence in Booval was captured on dashcam.

The injured driver, Dale Martin, was taken to Ipswich hospital and had stitches to fix his facial wounds.

As details of the road rage became clearer in an Ipswich courtroom, it put in context Allan's temper and the subsequent assault, with a magistrate accepting that Mr Martin was also to blame for what took place.

Louis Roscoe Allan, 33, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm to Dale Steven Martin at South Station Rd, Booval on February 25.

Medical documents before the court also disclosed Allan had anger management issues and was now receiving professional help.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess warned that violence in public areas was taken very seriously, and such incidents of road rage should not occur in front of children.

She noted Allan's anger issues and that he had delivered eight punches to Mr Martin's head.

Ms Sturgess said Mr Martin was not an innocent victim.

"You made the mistake of getting out of the car when you cut him off after he cut you off," she said.

"People do annoying things. If they want to rev their engines, cut you off, let them do it.

"Don't treat the road as a competition.

"He cut you off. You cut him off.

"He drove into you which would be frightening for you and your family.

"Damage was done to your car and made you very angry.

"You got out of the car and you punched him and punched him.

"You should have been the victim here as your car was damaged."

Referring to road incidents, Ms Sturgess told Allan to "just turn the other cheek, be a bigger person and don't take them on".

Instead, Ms Sturgess said that his "stupid, rash decision" just got worse when he got out and assaulted the other driver.

"As an Australian Defence Force member the community expects high standards from you," she said.

"This has brought some disrepute to your profession when you engaged in this behaviour.

"Life is full of stressful incidents, Mr Allan. You cannot act this way."

Ms Sturgess fined Allan $2000.

She acknowledged his good record and did not record a conviction.