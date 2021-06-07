Dad allowed bail on child manslaughter charge

A man charged with manslaughter has been granted bail.

AN Ipswich dad charged with manslaughter following the death of his infant daughter has been granted bail.

A magistrate granted his application on Monday after receiving further details from police, as requested during an initial hearing last Friday.

Ali Travis Goltz, 33, from Yeronga and previously Riverview, is charged with the manslaughter of an 11-month old child at Riverview on March 20, 2017.

Police will allege the child drowned.

Goltz will defend the charge which must proceed to trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

The court heard on Friday that the investigation into the baby’s death in 2017 was reopened after a Coroner‘s finding last year.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said a witness with ‘critical’ evidence had since emerged.

In last Friday’s hearing, Sgt Caldwell said Goltz told arresting officers he was being ‘set up’.

Police opposed bail on the grounds Goltz been living a transient lifestyle.

His lawyer, Terry Strong, argued that a Supreme Court trial would be at least 18-months away.

After reading further police documents, Magistrate Andy Cridland granted bail, with Goltz to live with his sister and her children.

He said there was an arguable prosecution case.

Goltz must not go near the mother of the deceased child or her two children, including schools that they attend.

He must report twice a week to police at Dutton Park.

His matter will be mentioned again on June 30.