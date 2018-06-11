Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REGISTRATION: Chocolate Crackle, a three-year-old dachshund, is reminding Ipswich pet owners to register their dogs before June 30.
REGISTRATION: Chocolate Crackle, a three-year-old dachshund, is reminding Ipswich pet owners to register their dogs before June 30. Contributed
Council News

Dachshund joins campaign for residents to register dogs

Hayden Johnson
by
11th Jun 2018 8:00 AM

CRACKLE the chocolate dachshund has been unleashed by Ipswich City Council to remind residents to register their dogs.

The three-year-old dachshund is at the centre of a new council campaign this month in the lead-up to the 2018/19 dog registration renewal due date.

Health, security and community safety committee chairwoman Councillor Sheila Ireland said the campaign would also include an upgraded registration rewards book.

"(The) council has mailed about 32,500 renewals out and at the same time is following up on outstanding registrations for the current period and continuing with the systematic inspection program to identify unregistered dogs,” Cr Ireland said.

Two inspection programs last financial year identified 13 per cent of about 4000 properties visited had at least one unregistered dog.

"The 2017-2018 inspection program successfully identified unregistered dogs, with officers being received well by the community ... it will further encourage responsible pet ownership and ensure the registration database remains accurate,” Cr Ireland said.

"The introductory rate of $20 per dog remains unchanged for the 2018-2019 financial year and represents excellent value to residents registering for the first time with council.”

The fee per de-sexed dog is $35, or $65 if paid after the due date. Visit Ipswich.qld.gov.au for details.

animal management dog registration ipswich city council sheila ireland
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Miller urges minister to reveal councillors' fate

    premium_icon Miller urges minister to reveal councillors' fate

    Council News It has been almost six weeks since Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe issued Ipswich City Council with a show-cause notice.

    PRICE RISE: How much more you'll pay for water this year

    premium_icon PRICE RISE: How much more you'll pay for water this year

    News Water bills for Ipswich families will rise each year until 2021.

    House 'well involved' in morning blaze

    House 'well involved' in morning blaze

    News Multiple crews work to protect neighbouring properties

    Sleeping man woken as house goes up in flames

    premium_icon Sleeping man woken as house goes up in flames

    News Flatmate rescues man from destructive blaze

    • 11th Jun 2018 12:30 PM

    Local Partners