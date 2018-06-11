Dachshund joins campaign for residents to register dogs

REGISTRATION: Chocolate Crackle, a three-year-old dachshund, is reminding Ipswich pet owners to register their dogs before June 30.

REGISTRATION: Chocolate Crackle, a three-year-old dachshund, is reminding Ipswich pet owners to register their dogs before June 30. Contributed

CRACKLE the chocolate dachshund has been unleashed by Ipswich City Council to remind residents to register their dogs.

The three-year-old dachshund is at the centre of a new council campaign this month in the lead-up to the 2018/19 dog registration renewal due date.

Health, security and community safety committee chairwoman Councillor Sheila Ireland said the campaign would also include an upgraded registration rewards book.

"(The) council has mailed about 32,500 renewals out and at the same time is following up on outstanding registrations for the current period and continuing with the systematic inspection program to identify unregistered dogs,” Cr Ireland said.

Two inspection programs last financial year identified 13 per cent of about 4000 properties visited had at least one unregistered dog.

"The 2017-2018 inspection program successfully identified unregistered dogs, with officers being received well by the community ... it will further encourage responsible pet ownership and ensure the registration database remains accurate,” Cr Ireland said.

"The introductory rate of $20 per dog remains unchanged for the 2018-2019 financial year and represents excellent value to residents registering for the first time with council.”

The fee per de-sexed dog is $35, or $65 if paid after the due date. Visit Ipswich.qld.gov.au for details.