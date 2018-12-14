DA to build residential community, new service station

A GOLD Coast-based company has lodged a development application with the Ipswich City Council to create a 229-lot residential community on a 24.6ha site in the Ripley Valley.

The development, proposed by Aniko Group, will comprise of housing lots averaging 400sqm, green space and retail development including a service station.

Aniko Group founder George Mastrocostas said about a third of the site, which is bounded by Barrams Road and Cumner Road at White Rock, was dedicated to open space.

This will include a 5670sqm recreation park which will link up with two large-scale linear parks with green space totalling more than 8.2ha.

"We've incorporated a fairly dominant green space network within this community, in keeping with the surrounding area," Mr Mastrocostas said.

"The linear parks will tie in with the recreation park which has been designed to become a central focus for residents as the community grows.

"We plan to develop the recreation park in the very early stages for the immediate benefit of residents."

Mr Mastrocostas said he had identified significant potential in the emerging Ripley Valley region in recent years.

Aniko Group's proposed development is located within the Ripley Valley Priority Development Area, which is expected to grow to a population of 120,000 people over the next 30 years.

"This is one of south-east Queensland's fastest-growing urban areas, and it's also proving to be equally strong in terms of job growth, so we see a great future ahead," Mr Mastrocostas said.

"While the appeal of this region began with affordability, increasingly we are seeing more buyers choosing the western growth corridor for lifestyle. Ripley Valley will be a big part of this growth story and we are pleased to be part of it."

The proposed development is located within five minutes of Ripley Town Centre and 10 minutes from Springfield Town Centre.

Aniko Group has also proposed a new service station and convenience retail development on the corner of Barrams Rd and Cumner Rd.

The development will be delivered over five stages.

According to government forecasts, the Barrams Rd catchment area is expected to grow from a population of about 2,280 to 14,800 by 2032.