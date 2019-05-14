Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cyclone warning issued for far north Queensland
Cyclone warning issued for far north Queensland
Weather

Cyclone warning issued for state’s far north

14th May 2019 8:44 AM

A CYCLONE warning has been issued for far north Queensland as Tropical Cyclone Ann continues to push towards the coast, bringing heavy rain and possible flooding to the region.

The late-season category one cyclone was this morning located approximately 530 kilometres east northeast of Cairns, and was moving slowly west-northwest.

It is forecast to cross the coast north of Coen on Wednesday, with residents between Coen and Cape Tribulation advised to take precautions and prepare for gale force winds and storm tides.

More Stories

Show More
cyclone fnq tropical cyclone ann weather

Top Stories

    Antoniolli trial wrap: What's happened so far

    Antoniolli trial wrap: What's happened so far

    Crime The trial of former mayor Andrew Antoniolli will continue today. If you're looking for an easy way to catch up, we've put it all together for you.

    Ipswich region an animal accident hotspot

    premium_icon Ipswich region an animal accident hotspot

    News Insurer reveals big numbers for animal accident son our roads.

    • 14th May 2019 8:00 AM
    Ex-mayor sheds tears as he gives evidence at trial

    premium_icon Ex-mayor sheds tears as he gives evidence at trial

    Crime Antoniolli cut a sad figure outside an Ipswich courtroom today

    City hotel and nightclub to reopen

    premium_icon City hotel and nightclub to reopen

    Business Thirsty punters in the CBD, never fear.