Bruce Highway cut as rivers rising, heavy rain lashes NQ

THE Bruce Highway has been cut between Townsville and Cardwell, with huge rainfall totals overnight resulting in creeks and rivers rising.

Authorities are reminding residents 'if it's flooded, forget it' as minor flood warnings are current for the Herbert, Ross and Bohle rivers, with heavy totals expected in the Townsville region today.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen is expected to move off the Townsville coast throughout today and overnight, with a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds for people in North Tropical Coast and Tablelands and Herbert and Lower Burdekin current.

The Bureau advises that scattered six hourly rainfall totals between 100 and 200mm are likely, with isolated higher falls in Ingham, Townsville, Palm Island, Charters Towers, Bowen, Proserpine and further south to Bundaberg.

Halifax, east of Ingham, has recorded 300mm in the six hours to 5am Sunday, and 623mm since 9am Saturday.

Damaging wind gusts in excess of 90km/h are possible in coastal areas north of about Bowen as the tropical low moves south. A 100km/h wind gust was recorded at Lucinda at 3.30am Sunday.

Full list of current road closures

Bruce Highway, Helens Hill - road closed due to flooding between Frosty Mango and Ingham. Closed in all directions, delays expected.

Bruce Highway, Bemerside at Seymour River Bridge - Road closed to all traffic, all directions, delays expected.

Stone River Road at Long Bridge Creek, Trebonne - Road closed to all traffic in all directions, long delays expected.

Woodstock Giru Road, Shirbourne/Woodstock - Road closed to all traffic in both directions towards Flinders Highway and Bruce Highway

Ingham Forrest Beach Road, Braemeadows/Victoria Plantation - Road closed to all traffic between Four Mile Road and Sunnybank Road in both directions, long delays expected.

Wallaman Falls Road at Lannercost/Valley of Lagoons due to boggy conditions and cyclone impact - closed to all traffic in both directions.

Mossman Mt Molloy Road, Julatten - closed at Bushy Creek due to water over the road, closed in both directions, long delays expected.

Flood warnings

The Herbert River at Halifax is currently at 1.62 metres and rising. River levels at Halifax may exceed the minor flood level (4.00m) with further rainfall during Sunday. For the full warning click here.

The Ross River at Aplin Weir is currently at 0.01 metres and rising. For the full warning click here.

Minor flood levels continue to slowly rise along the Bohle River during Sunday morning. Strong river rises and minor flooding is expected to be occurring at the Mt Bohle gauge. The Bohle River at Mt Bohle is likely to remain below the moderate flood level (5.50m) Sunday morning.

Stream levels continue to rise along the Black River and Bluewater Creek. For the full warning click here.

Rainfall totals

Official falls from 9am Saturday to 7am Sunday: