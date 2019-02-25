Cyclone Oma leads rain dancers up garden path
IPSWICH residents headed into the weekend hopeful Cyclone Oma might at least deliver some much-needed rain.
While she did bring gusty winds, Oma failed to deliver even a drop of the wet stuff on Saturday and Sunday.
Ipswich now looks set to languish in the dry for the remainder of February, with the possibility of only a few showers from Wednesday onwards as the cyclone moves back up towards north Queensland.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast another cloudy and windy day today, with southeasterlies reaching 30km/h before easing off in the evening.
After a coolish night of 19C, the mercury is expected to climb to 29C during the day.
Winds should ease off slightly tomorrow, still coming from the southeast but down to 20km/h at their peak.
There is a slight chance of a shower.