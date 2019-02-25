Menu
Surfers have been making the most of the big swells, but unfortunately Oma has not delivered the rain we all needed. DAVE HUNT
News

Cyclone Oma leads rain dancers up garden path

Andrew Korner
by
25th Feb 2019 5:28 AM
IPSWICH residents headed into the weekend hopeful Cyclone Oma might at least deliver some much-needed rain.

While she did bring gusty winds, Oma failed to deliver even a drop of the wet stuff on Saturday and Sunday.

Ipswich now looks set to languish in the dry for the remainder of February, with the possibility of only a few showers from Wednesday onwards as the cyclone moves back up towards north Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast another cloudy and windy day today, with southeasterlies reaching 30km/h before easing off in the evening.

After a coolish night of 19C, the mercury is expected to climb to 29C during the day.

Winds should ease off slightly tomorrow, still coming from the southeast but down to 20km/h at their peak.

There is a slight chance of a shower.

cyclone oma ipswich weath rain
Ipswich Queensland Times

