CYCLONE DEBBIE: Ipswich warned to prepare for wild weather

WHAT WE KNOW

Cyclone Debbie (Category 4) is due to strike land about 1pm

A 'Warning Zone' is in place for Lucinda to St Lawrence, including the Mackay and Whitsunday regions

Up to 25,000 Mackay residents encouraged to evacuate

Thousands have been evacuated from Whitsundays

The Bureau has labelled Debbie the most significant cyclone to hit Queensland since Category 5 Cyclone Yasi in 2011

More than 20,000 without power through Mackay, Whitsundays.

FOLLOW THE CYCLONE DEBBIE TOPIC FOR THE LATEST

IPSWICH residents are being warned to prepare for heavy rain and possible high winds as the region prepares to feel the effects of Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said falls up to 100mm remained possible for parts of Ipswich on Thursday and Friday when the tropical low is expected to come into conflict with a strong southerly change.

Cyclone Debbie: Airlie Beach and Bowen hit hard: Cyclone Debbie is hitting Airlie Beach and Bowen hard with wind gusts over 100km/h

"The tropical air mass created thanks to Debbie will move down over south-east Queensland towards end of the week and at the same time we have a cooler air mass from the south moving up," he said.

"When those meet you find heavy rainfall ensues so we are a bit concerned at this stage.

"The other problem for the south-east is reasonably strong winds may also hit the region but we will have to wait until closer to the end of the week to know.

Cyclone Debbie: Winds increase: Bom forecasts winds now 270kph.

"Once Cyclone Debbie decays into a tropical depression there is no centre to the system it's just a large mass.

"Ipswich can expect up to 40mm on Thursday and up to 50mm on Friday but we should see locally heavier falls which means some locations may score up to 100mm."

SPECIAL COVERAGE:

Mr Blazak asked Ipswich residents to keep an eye out for possible weather warnings later in the week.

"We are trying to give people a heads up that there will be possible warnings from Thursday," he said.

"In good news it will start to feel like autumn and temperatures will be down."

Temperatures are forecast to drop to 25 degrees on Friday and 27 degrees on the weekend.