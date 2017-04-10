CYCLONE DEBBIE: How farmers can get support after the flood

MEMBER for Beaudesert Jon Krause will speak in Aratula tonight to help producers who had their livelihoods damaged by the recent floods access support.

He has called on primary producers affected by flooding in the Boonah, Fassifern and Bremer Valley areas to attend.

"I am holding an information session in Aratula (today) to provide information about state and federal assistance for flood affected producers," he said.

"Growcom has indicated it will have a representative on hand, and I have been told by Minister Bill Byrne's office that a DAF representative will attend this session to answer queries.

"In addition my colleague the Shadow Minister for Natural Resources and Mines, Andrew Cripps, will also be attending.

Jon Krause will be meeting with producers today. Contributed

"Andrew has been through a few natural disasters in Hinchinbrook and knows the range of support available well.

"Refreshments will be provided, so please SMS or call the office on 0401 63 44 88 or email beaudesert@parliament.qld.gov.au if you will be attending."

The information session will be held at Aratula Hotel from 5pm this evening.