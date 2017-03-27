CYCLONE DEBBIE: CMC fans stranded, rain on way for Ipswich

IPSWICH is in for heavy rain later in the week when the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie hits the south-east.

The severe tropical cyclone has recently strengthened into a category 3 system, and is expected to intensify further as it continues to move west-southwest towards the Queensland coast today.

Destructive winds with gusts over 125 km/h may develop about the exposed coast and islands between Cape Upstart and Mackay during the afternoon.

These destructive winds may extend further north along the coast to Townsville overnight and during Tuesday and to adjacent inland areas, including Collinsville, on Tuesday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said Ipswich would be impacted by the extreme weather event later this week.

"We are expecting the cyclone to cross the coast tomorrow morning around Bowen and remnants of that system will track to the south-east," he said.

"Thursday and Friday are the most likely days Ipswich will get showers and there could be heavy falls around."

Mr Crock said there was a high chance of rain and Ipswich could receive rainfalls of between 25-75mm locally on Thursday and may see even more in some areas.

"Friday will be the same with a high chance of showers for Ipswich," he said.

"The low pressure system that is the cyclone will track inland towards south east, will drag a lot of moisture from the tropics."

Those from northern Queensland who spent the weekend in Ipswich for CMC Rocks have been forced to abandon their children and animals as flights have been cancelled due to the cyclone.

Carol Williams from Townsville camped at CMC Rocks festival since Thursday and is now stranded in south-east Queensland after Virgin cancelled all flights to cyclone-effected areas.

"A lot of people had animals to look after so they had to leave the festival before Dixie Chicks, they were the reason a lot of people came," she said.

"My flight was cancelled today but they think I'll be able to fly me out at 2pm tomorrow so hoping I am that happens.

"Almost everyone else from CMC had their flights moved to Wednesday.

"Some have young children that they want to get back to."

Ms Williams is now staying with friends on the Gold Coast.