Kaarle McCulloch, Steph Morton the wheel thing

A decade after she won the first of three world titles with the legendary Anna Meares, Sydney rider Kaarle McCulloch has won another in the same event at the same venue in Poland but with a new partner.

McCulloch, 31, and Steph Morton, 28, kicked off Australia's world championship track cycling campaign in style with gold in the teams sprint on Thursday.

The win came a decade after McCulloch won her first world title with Meares. The pair famously went on to defend in both 2010 and 2011.

"We just got better and better with every ride. We were a bit nervous to begin with, but we just kept focusing on our processes which is what we were here to do," McCulloch said.

"Ten years on I am the world champion with Stephanie Morton and in a blistering time too.

"We are really proud, and happy that this is all building towards Tokyo. This is a nice step in that direction we will take a lot of confidence out if this."

Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton with their gold medals.

The win in Pruszkow, Poland was Morton's first world title with she and McCulloch beating the Russian pair of Daria Shmeleva and Anastasiia Voinova by more than three tenths of a second in 32.255 for the gold on Thursday.

The Australians last year set a new national record in the event and have improved since McCulloch moved to Adelaide to train alongside Morton.

McCulloch is now riding first-wheel after being second wheel to Meares.

"Anna and I worked really well together, but I feel a little relieved that I am only doing one lap now," McCulloch joked.

"So sucked in Steph, it was hard work chasing Anna in first-wheel, so I hope I am making it hard for Steph to chase me."

McCulloch last year beat her team-mate Morton to win gold at the Commonwealth Games in the 500m time trial.