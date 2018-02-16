Smiling cyclist smashes in windscreen

THIS is the smiling face of a man police want to speak to in relation to a disturbing road rage incident in Melbourne's inner west last month.

The man, wearing a black T-shirt and shorts, a blue helmet and riding a black road bike is believed to be responsible for an attack that left a female driver shaken and cut.

The incident took place on February 7 about 3.35pm along Langs Rd, Ascot Vale. Police say a woman behind the wheel of her silver sedan "pulled over to the side of the road and waited for traffic to pass before performing a U-turn and parking".

"As she opened her car door to exit the vehicle, a male cyclist pulled up beside her and made a remark before punching her bonnet and smashing her windscreen," police said.

The cyclist, photographed smiling at the scene, then rode away.

Police say the woman, who has not been identified, sustained minor lacerations to her face from the shattered glass.

They're hoping somebody recognises the cyclist and will get in touch.

It's the latest in a string of incidents between cyclists and motorists in and around the city.

A female driver was left stranded on the side of the road in Tremont in December after a confrontation with a cyclist who reached into her vehicle, took her car keys and tossed them into the thick bush.

Police are seeking this man over a violent road rage incident in Ascot Vale. Picture: Victoria Police

The driver had a special-needs child in the car with her at the time, according to Fairfax.

Belgrave police Sergeant Dean Mosdall told 3AW the woman was left "extremely upset and very traumatised".

"It would have been quite scary for the driver," he said. "He just took off and ... he left her on a fairly bad part of the road. To do that and leave people stranded on a dangerous part of the road is not good enough.

"At no point was she ever aggressive towards him. If she thought there was going to be an altercation, I don't think she would have stopped."

In June, a cyclist was filmed shouting at a driver in Brunswick after he claimed tried to drive off while on her mobile phone.

Footage of the incident shows the man shouting at the woman: "Hey look f***wit, get off your f***ing phone."

"You're on your phone, which is illegal while you're driving. I'm filming you, I'm filming you."

He kicks the woman's bonnet before calling triple-0.