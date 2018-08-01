Menu
Gavin Godwin has been reported missing.
Cyclist found after he went missing on 200km journey

1st Aug 2018 7:38 AM | Updated: 10:34 AM

UPDATE: A 50-year-old Kingaroy man reported missing has been located safe and well.

The media and public are thanked for their assistance.

INITIAL: POLICE are looking for a missing cyclist who was last seen at Fernvale on the weekend.

Gavin Godwin, 50, left Kingaroy on a bicycle on Sunday but he has not been seen since he turned up at a service station at Fernvale just before midnight.

Gavin was cycling to a hospital appointment in Brisbane, 200kms away, on Monday but he did not show up.

Police and family hold serious concerns for his safety.

Gavin is described as Caucasian, 175cm tall with a slim build, black hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket.

If anyone sees Gavin, knows of his whereabouts, or sees a man riding a bicycle in dark clothing, then they are encouraged to contact police on 131 444.

